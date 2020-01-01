A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Aaron Jonah Lewis

Sound: Proficient at banjo and other stringed instruments, Lewis plays bluegrass and other forms of folk music, jazz and experimental.

Detroit musician Aaron Jonah Lewis (Photo: Bradley Lohman)

History: Detroit native Lewis has performed at several music festivals in the United Kingdom and Europe, has won many awards for his playing and also teaches banjo and other string instruments.

Next: Hear him pick and strum Sunday at Cliff Bell's, 2030 Park in Detroit. The show is set for 7 p.m. and cover charge is $10. Visit aaronjonahlewis.com to hear his music and learn about other upcoming appearances.

Melody Baetens

