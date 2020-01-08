Tickets for the show, part of the singer's Manic World Tour, go on sale Jan. 17

Pop hitmaker Halsey has lined up a June 26 concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre, promoters announced Wednesday.

Halsey performs on her "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom" tour. (Photo: DONSLENS)

Tickets for the show go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 17, with pre-sales beginning Thursday. More ticketing information is available at the tour's website, manicworldtour.com.

The show is part of the tour behind Halsey's third studio album, "Manic," due out Jan. 17. The set includes "Without Me," which spent two non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 2019.

The DTE show will mark the 25-year-old's first area appearance since her stunning 2017 performance at Little Caesars Arena. She previously performed at the Masonic Temple in 2016 and Saint Andrews Hall in 2015, and she opened for Imagine Dragons at the Palace of Auburn Hills in June 2015.

Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, will appear on the Jan. 25 episode of "Saturday Night Live," with host Adam Driver.

