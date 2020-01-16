Rockstar photographer Scott Legato to showcase his work at Detroit exhibit
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Concert photographer Scott Legato displays two images he shot of Laday Gaga, one from 2008 at Royal Oak Music Theater and the other in 2010 from Lollapalooza. Legato is a senior designer at auto parts manufacturer Martinrea International by day, Legato's nights, however, take him to bars and concert venues across Michigan photographing local acts as well as established superstars of music.
Concert photographer Scott Legato displays two images he shot of Laday Gaga, one from 2008 at Royal Oak Music Theater and the other in 2010 from Lollapalooza. Legato is a senior designer at auto parts manufacturer Martinrea International by day, Legato's nights, however, take him to bars and concert venues across Michigan photographing local acts as well as established superstars of music. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This autographed print by photographer Scott Legato shows the band Kiss performing at the former Cobo Arena in September of 2009.
This autographed print by photographer Scott Legato shows the band Kiss performing at the former Cobo Arena in September of 2009. photo by Scott Legato
Fullscreen
Concert photographer Scott Legato stands in front of his photo of Ozzy Osbourne performing with Black Sabbath in 2012 at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston. Some live a rock star life, others photograph rock star lives and then there are a few that cross over and do both. Starting this Friday, January 17th, concert photographer Scott Legato will have the attention turned back on him as over 60 of his photographs of music icons such as the Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne with Black Sabbath, Lady Gaga and others will take center stage on the walls of the Detroit Shipping Company.
Concert photographer Scott Legato stands in front of his photo of Ozzy Osbourne performing with Black Sabbath in 2012 at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston. Some live a rock star life, others photograph rock star lives and then there are a few that cross over and do both. Starting this Friday, January 17th, concert photographer Scott Legato will have the attention turned back on him as over 60 of his photographs of music icons such as the Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne with Black Sabbath, Lady Gaga and others will take center stage on the walls of the Detroit Shipping Company. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Concert photographer Scott Legato's home is filled with concert photography, his own photos and photos he's collected by other concert photographers.
Concert photographer Scott Legato's home is filled with concert photography, his own photos and photos he's collected by other concert photographers. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Concert photographer Scott Legato has played guitar and been in numerous bands since high school. his home in Macomb, Michigan includes a music room with drums guitars and basses, amps and a sound board.
Concert photographer Scott Legato has played guitar and been in numerous bands since high school. his home in Macomb, Michigan includes a music room with drums guitars and basses, amps and a sound board. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This image by Scott Legato shows Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performing with Angus Young of AC/ DC in September of 2016 at The Palace of Auburn Hills.
This image by Scott Legato shows Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performing with Angus Young of AC/ DC in September of 2016 at The Palace of Auburn Hills. photo by Scott Legato
Fullscreen
Scott Legato made this photo of Lady Gaga performing in 2008 at Royal Oak Music.
Scott Legato made this photo of Lady Gaga performing in 2008 at Royal Oak Music. photo by Scott Legato
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Some live a rock star life, others photograph rock star lives and then there are a few who cross over and do both. 

    Starting Friday, concert photographer Scott Legato will have the attention turned back on him as more than 60 of his photographs of music icons such as the Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne with Black Sabbath, Lady Gaga and others will take center stage on the walls of the Detroit Shipping Company.  

    A senior designer at auto parts manufacturer Martinrea International by day, Legato’s night job takes him to bars and concert venues across Michigan, photographing up-and-coming acts as well as established superstars of music. 

    Legato, 54, who plays guitar and has been in bands since high school, saw his first concert at Pine Knob — the Monkees — and went on to photograph his first concert in Detroit. 

    “I brought my camera to the Motley Crue concert in '84 at the Fox Theatre, front row.  After that, I was freakin' hooked.” 

    Sitting in his basement with band equipment scattered throughout and numerous pictures of concerts that he has shot as well as other photographers' work, Legato found it difficult to pick just one favorite image or act from amongst the thousands he has photographed.

     “Seriously? "Um, Steven Tyler. My favorite band to photograph is probably Aerosmith, back when we were allowed to photograph them from the pit. Nowadays, we have shoot them from the sound board.

     "Miley Cyrus too, man, she was another one," Legato said. "I had a chance to photograph her with the Flaming Lips at the Fillmore, and that was incredible."   

    "Rockstar" opens from 8-11 p.m. with a performance by Legato’s band, Sons of Detroit, at the Detroit Shipping Company, where the exhibit will run for six weeks.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/01/16/detroit-exhibit-turns-spotlight-rock-star-photographer/4493279002/