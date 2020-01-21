Appearances come in May and June; tix for DTE show on sale Friday

Alice Cooper is coming home. Twice.

The shock rocker, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Metro Detroit native and White Castle enthusiast will make an appearance at Motor City Comic Con, May 15-17th at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, organizers announced this week. Additionally, Cooper has set a June 27 performance at DTE Energy Music Theatre, part of his summer tour.

Alice Cooper will appear at Motor City Comic Con in May. (Photo: Motor City Comic Con)

Tickets for the DTE show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Tesla will open the show.

The Comic Con appearance will include a panel Q&A, and Cooper will be available for autographs ($60.00) and photo ops ($80.00) all three days of the event. For $100.00, Cooper will gladly sign his name on a musical instrument. Those prices fall outside of the event's admission prices, which are broken down at motorcitycomiccon.com.

In September, Cooper released his six-song "Breadcrumbs" EP, a tribute to Detroit garagerock which was recorded at Royal Oak's Rustbelt Studios.

Cooper, 71, told The News in October how excited he is to now have White Castle hamburgers in Arizona.

"We just got our first White Castle. It's unbelievable," Cooper said, during a fundraiser for the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's at the Shinola Hotel. "I grew up on White Castles. I lived on them. Twelve for a dollar. We just lived on these things."

