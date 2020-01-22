Tickets for the "three-day hillbilly sleepover" go on sale Feb. 7

Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean will headline this year's eighth annual Faster Horses festival July 17-19 at Michigan International Speedway, organizers announced Wednesday.

Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi and Tracy Lawrence will also perform at the three-day camping event, along with Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny and more.

Fans cheer during the LoCash concert at Faster Horses. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Tickets go on sale Feb. 7. General admission passes are $215, and VIP packages begin at $400. More ticketing information is available on the festival's website.

Faster Horses launched in 2013 and has become a staple of the summer festival schedule. Dubbed by organizers as a "three-day hillbilly sleepover," the fest routinely draws around 40,000 fans.

Aldean's appearance at this year's event marks his third time headlining, following appearances in 2013 and 2016.

