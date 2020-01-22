A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Luther Badman Keith

Sound: The guitarist and singer blends blues with funk and soul.

History: Keith has released five albums of original blues music. In addition to being a musician, Keith is a former Detroit News editor and is the founder of the community group Arise Detroit.

Luther "Bad Man" Keith (Photo: Ed Ballotts)

Next: Keith's latest release, "Working Bluesman," is dedicated to his uncle, the late U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Damon J. Keith, who died last year in office at age 96. The album includes an instrumental song titled "Damon's Justice." Keith will celebrate the release of "Working Bluesman" Thursday with a performance at Baker's Keyboard Lounge, 20510 Livernois in Detroit. The party is 8 p.m.-midnight and cover charge is $10. Call (313) 345-6300 or visit theofficialbakerskeyboardlounge.com.

Luther Badman Keith's new album is "Working Bluesman" (Photo: Luther Badman Keith)

