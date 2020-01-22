After a two-year search, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has a new music director — Italian conductor Jader Bignamini, officials announced Wednesday morning.

Bignamini, 43, is currently resident director of the Orchestra Sinfonica La Verdi in Milan. He succeeds longtime Music Director Leonard Slatkin, who stepped into an emeritus position in 2018 as music director laureate.

In a written statement, Mark Davidoff, DSO board chairman, called Bignamini "an inspired choice."

DSO President and CEO Anne Parsons concurred, saying, "When you make an appointment of this importance, it's critical to achieve consensus, and the alignment around Jader has been overpowering."

The Crema, Italy, native is no stranger to the DSO.

In June 2018, he jumped in to conduct "Turandot" when Slatkin had emergency heart-bypass surgery, and had to miss the last three concerts of the 2017-2018 classical season. Orchestra officials say the Italian — originally a classical clarinetist — struck up an instant and unusual rapport with DSO players.

He returned last October to lead the orchestra in a program featuring Mahler’s Symphony No. 4.

Assistant Principal Bass Stephen Molina, who was on the search committee, said Bignamini's "immediate connection to the musicians was unique," a sentiment shared by Assistant Principal Flute Sharon Sparrow, who cited the "undeniable chemistry" between conductor and players.

He's also conducted august orchestras worldwide, including the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the Minnesota Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra -- as well as the Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, the Vienna State Opera and the Bayerische Staatsoper.

Detroit audiences will get a chance to welcome their new music director this weekend, when he conducts "Hadelich Plays Paganini" Friday-Sunday. The program features Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 1 with soloist Augustin Hadelich, and Berlioz's "Symphonie fantastique."

Bignamini's won considerable plaudits on this side of the Atlantic.

The South Florida Classical Review wrote, "Under his baton, Orchestra Miami sounded twice its size with dynamic playing from all sections." And following a Tchaikovsky program, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said he and the Milwaukee Orchestra "gave a deftly crafted, beautifully executed performance."

Bignamini is a graduate of the Piacenza Music Conservatory, and famously conducts without a score, reportedly to maintain eye contact with musicians. He is a jazz aficionado, and married to clarinetist Lidia Bignamini. The couple have two children.

