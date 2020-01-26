LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Los Angeles – A mix of newcomers and well-known acts reached their goals of winning their first-ever Grammy Awards on Sunday, including Tanya Tucker, J. Cole, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Michelle Obama, Sara Bareilles, Rosalia and 21 Savage also became official Grammy winners when the show handed out trophies during its pre-telecast ceremony in Los Angeles.

Gary Clark Jr. and Eilish’s brother, Finneas, walked away as the most awarded stars, so far, taking home three awards each.

62 Annual Grammy Awards
Alicia Keys speaks at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Alicia Keys speaks at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Issa Rae presents the award for best rap album at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Issa Rae presents the award for best rap album at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Ellen DeGeneres introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Ellen DeGeneres introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lil Nas X performs "Old Town Road" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Lil Nas X performs "Old Town Road" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Finneas O'Connell accepts the award for producer of the year, non-classical, for "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" by Billie Eilish at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Finneas O'Connell accepts the award for producer of the year, non-classical, for "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" by Billie Eilish at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Anais Mitchell accepts the award for best musical theater album for "Hadestown" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Anais Mitchell accepts the award for best musical theater album for "Hadestown" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Gary Clark Jr. accepts the award for best rock performance for "This Land" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Gary Clark Jr. accepts the award for best rock performance for "This Land" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Nas, left, and Lil Nas X perform "Rodeo" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Nas, left, and Lil Nas X perform "Rodeo" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Joel Smallbone accepts the award for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for "God Only Knows" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Joel Smallbone accepts the award for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for "God Only Knows" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Greta Gerwig introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Greta Gerwig introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Charlie Porter, from left, Joyce DiDonato, Craig Terry, and Chuck Israels accept the award for best classical solo vocal album for "Songplay" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Charlie Porter, from left, Joyce DiDonato, Craig Terry, and Chuck Israels accept the award for best classical solo vocal album for "Songplay" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Gabriela Quintero, left, and Rodrigo Sanchez of Rodrigo y Gabriela accept the award for best contemporary instrumental album for "Mettavolution" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Gabriela Quintero, left, and Rodrigo Sanchez of Rodrigo y Gabriela accept the award for best contemporary instrumental album for "Mettavolution" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Aoife O'Donovan, from left, Sarah Jarosz, and Sara Watkins accept the award for best American roots song for "Call My Name" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Aoife O'Donovan, from left, Sarah Jarosz, and Sara Watkins accept the award for best American roots song for "Call My Name" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Usher performs during a Prince tribute at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Usher performs during a Prince tribute at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Brandi Carlile, left, and Tanya Tucker embrace in the audience after they are announced winners of the award for best country song for "Bring My Flowers Now" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Brandi Carlile, left, and Tanya Tucker embrace in the audience after they are announced winners of the award for best country song for "Bring My Flowers Now" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Camila Cabello performs "First Man" as an image of her dad Alejandro Cabello is projected on screen at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Camila Cabello performs "First Man" as an image of her dad Alejandro Cabello is projected on screen at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Ben Platt introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Ben Platt introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Kirk Franklin accepts the award for best gospel performance/song for "Love Theory" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Kirk Franklin accepts the award for best gospel performance/song for "Love Theory" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Luke Smallbone accepts the award for best contemporary Christian music album for "Burn the Ships" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Luke Smallbone accepts the award for best contemporary Christian music album for "Burn the Ships" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Gloria Gaynor accepts the award for best roots gospel album for "Testimony" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Gloria Gaynor accepts the award for best roots gospel album for "Testimony" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Aymee Nuviola accepts the award for best tropical Latin album for "A Journey Through Cuban Music" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Aymee Nuviola accepts the award for best tropical Latin album for "A Journey Through Cuban Music" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Nathalie Joachim presents the award for best engineered album, classical at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Nathalie Joachim presents the award for best engineered album, classical at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Yola performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Yola performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Billie Eilish performs "When the Party is Over" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Billie Eilish performs "When the Party is Over" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Common introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Common introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Steven Tyler, of the musical group Aerosmith, performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Steven Tyler, of the musical group Aerosmith, performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Steven Tyler, left, of the musical group Aerosmith, and Lizzo are seen in the audience as he performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Steven Tyler, left, of the musical group Aerosmith, and Lizzo are seen in the audience as he performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Elvis Costello of Elvis Costello & The Imposters accepts the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Look Now" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Elvis Costello of Elvis Costello & The Imposters accepts the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Look Now" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Joseph Simmons, left, and Darryl McDaniels, of Run-D.M.C., perform "Walk this Way" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Joseph Simmons, left, and Darryl McDaniels, of Run-D.M.C., perform "Walk this Way" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
John Kilgore, left, and Leslie Ann Jones accept the award for best engineered album, classical for "Riley:Sun Rings" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
John Kilgore, left, and Leslie Ann Jones accept the award for best engineered album, classical for "Riley:Sun Rings" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Host Alicia Keys appears on stage at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Host Alicia Keys appears on stage at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Finneas O'Connell accepts the award for producer of the year, non-classical, for "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" By Billie Eilish at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Finneas O'Connell accepts the award for producer of the year, non-classical, for "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" By Billie Eilish at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Keith Urban, left, and Cynthia Erivo present the award for best pop solo performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Keith Urban, left, and Cynthia Erivo present the award for best pop solo performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Justin Chancellor, left, and Danny Carey of 7empest accept the award for best metal performance for "Tool" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Justin Chancellor, left, and Danny Carey of 7empest accept the award for best metal performance for "Tool" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lizzo accepts the award for best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Looking on at right is Cynthia Erivo.
Lizzo accepts the award for best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Looking on at right is Cynthia Erivo. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Gwen Stefani appears on stage to perform "Nobody But You" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Gwen Stefani appears on stage to perform "Nobody But You" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Blake Shelton performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Blake Shelton performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Trevor Noah introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Trevor Noah introduces a performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Kevin Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Kevin Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Robert Santelli, from left, Jeff Place and Pete Reiniger accept the award for best historical album for "Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Robert Santelli, from left, Jeff Place and Pete Reiniger accept the award for best historical album for "Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Tyler, the Creator performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Tyler, the Creator performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Rob Kinelski, left, and John Greenham accept the award for best engineered album, non classical for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Rob Kinelski, left, and John Greenham accept the award for best engineered album, non classical for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Chick Corea performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Chick Corea performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Shania Twain, left, and Bebe Rexha present the award for best country duo/group performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Shania Twain, left, and Bebe Rexha present the award for best country duo/group performance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Peter Kater accepts the award for best new age album for "Wings" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Peter Kater accepts the award for best new age album for "Wings" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Usher performs during a Prince tribute at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Usher performs during a Prince tribute at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Keb' Mo' accepts the award for best Americana album for "Oklahoma" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Keb' Mo' accepts the award for best Americana album for "Oklahoma" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Steve Pamon, left, and Erinn Williams accept the award for best music film for "Homecoming" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Steve Pamon, left, and Erinn Williams accept the award for best music film for "Homecoming" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FKA twigs, left, and Usher perform during a Prince tribute at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
FKA twigs, left, and Usher perform during a Prince tribute at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Koffee accepts the award for best reggae album for "Rapture" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Koffee accepts the award for best reggae album for "Rapture" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Alicia Keys speaks at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Alicia Keys speaks at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
PJ Morton accepts the award for best R&B song for "Say So" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
PJ Morton accepts the award for best R&B song for "Say So" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Angelique Kidjo accepts the award for best world music album for "Celia" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Angelique Kidjo accepts the award for best world music album for "Celia" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lizzo, center, performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Lizzo, center, performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Nathan Morris, from left, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, of Boyz II Men, and Alicia Keys, second left, sing a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Nathan Morris, from left, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, of Boyz II Men, and Alicia Keys, second left, sing a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lizzo performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Lizzo performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton perform "Nobody But You" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton perform "Nobody But You" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
A dancer performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
A dancer performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Yola performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Yola performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Nicola Benedetti performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Nicola Benedetti performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Nicola Benedetti accepts the award for best classical instrumental solo for "Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Nicola Benedetti accepts the award for best classical instrumental solo for "Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Jimmy Jam presents the award for best rock song for "This Land" to Gary Clark Jr. at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Jimmy Jam presents the award for best rock song for "This Land" to Gary Clark Jr. at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Anderson .Paak accepts the award for best R&B album for "Ventura" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Anderson .Paak accepts the award for best R&B album for "Ventura" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Gloria Gaynor accepts the award for best roots gospel album for "Testimony" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Gloria Gaynor accepts the award for best roots gospel album for "Testimony" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Mariachi los Camperos accept the award for best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano) for "De Ayer para Siempre" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Mariachi los Camperos accept the award for best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano) for "De Ayer para Siempre" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lauren London, from left, Margaret Boutte, and Samantha Smith accept the award for best rap performance for "Racks in the Middle" on behalf of Nipsey Hussle at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Lauren London, from left, Margaret Boutte, and Samantha Smith accept the award for best rap performance for "Racks in the Middle" on behalf of Nipsey Hussle at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Rosalia accepts the award for best Latin rock, urban, or alternative album for "El Mal Querer" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Rosalia accepts the award for best Latin rock, urban, or alternative album for "El Mal Querer" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Angelique Kidjo performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Angelique Kidjo performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Shawn Mendes arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Shawn Mendes arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Joel Smallbone, left, and Luke Smallbone of KING & COUNTRY pose in the press room with the awards for best contemporary Christian music album for "Burn the Ships" and best contemporary Christian music performance/song for "God Only Knows" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Joel Smallbone, left, and Luke Smallbone of KING & COUNTRY pose in the press room with the awards for best contemporary Christian music album for "Burn the Ships" and best contemporary Christian music performance/song for "God Only Knows" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Kevin Jonas, left, and Danielle Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Kevin Jonas, left, and Danielle Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Joan Grande, from left, Ariana Grande, and Edward Butera arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Joan Grande, from left, Ariana Grande, and Edward Butera arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Iggy Pop, left, and Nina Alu arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Iggy Pop, left, and Nina Alu arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Esperanza Spalding accepts the award for best jazz vocal album for "12 Little Spells" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Esperanza Spalding accepts the award for best jazz vocal album for "12 Little Spells" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Imogen Heap performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Imogen Heap performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Hildur Gudnadottir accepts the award for best score soundtrack for visual media for "Chernobyl" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Hildur Gudnadottir accepts the award for best score soundtrack for visual media for "Chernobyl" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Aaron Raitiere, from left, Hillary Lindsey, and Natalie Hemby accept the award for best song written for visual media for "I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)" from "A Star Is Born" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Aaron Raitiere, from left, Hillary Lindsey, and Natalie Hemby accept the award for best song written for visual media for "I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)" from "A Star Is Born" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Steve Greenberg accepts the award for best album notes for "Stax '68: A Memphis Story" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Steve Greenberg accepts the award for best album notes for "Stax '68: A Memphis Story" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Michael Cleveland accepts the award for best bluegrass album for "Tall Fiddler" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Michael Cleveland accepts the award for best bluegrass album for "Tall Fiddler" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Esperanza Spalding accepts the award for best jazz vocal album for "12 Little Spells" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Esperanza Spalding accepts the award for best jazz vocal album for "12 Little Spells" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Tanya Tucker, from left, Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, and Phil Hanseroth accept the award for best country song for "Bring My Flowers Now" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Tanya Tucker, from left, Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, and Phil Hanseroth accept the award for best country song for "Bring My Flowers Now" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Tanya Tucker, left, and Brandi Carlile accept the award for best country song for "Bring My Flowers Now" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Tanya Tucker, left, and Brandi Carlile accept the award for best country song for "Bring My Flowers Now" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Brad Goreski arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Brad Goreski arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Erin Lim arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Erin Lim arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lil Nas X, left, and Calmatic accept the award for best music video for "Old Town Road (Official Movie)" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Lil Nas X, left, and Calmatic accept the award for best music video for "Old Town Road (Official Movie)" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Keb 'Mo', left, and Robbie Brooks Moore arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Keb 'Mo', left, and Robbie Brooks Moore arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Carmen Vandenberg, left, and Rosie Oddie of Bones UK arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Carmen Vandenberg, left, and Rosie Oddie of Bones UK arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ashley McBryde arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Ashley McBryde arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Yola arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Yola arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
JoJo arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
JoJo arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ty Hunter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Ty Hunter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sibley Scoles arrives with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in honor of Kobe Bryant at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Sibley Scoles arrives with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in honor of Kobe Bryant at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Keltie Knight arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Keltie Knight arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Alyssa Julya Smith arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Alyssa Julya Smith arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Shaun Ross arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Shaun Ross arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lizzo arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lizzo arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lilly Singh gives out candy from her purse as she arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Lilly Singh gives out candy from her purse as she arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Rival Sons arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Rival Sons arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Nikita Dragun arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Nikita Dragun arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Megan Pormer arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Megan Pormer arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Imua Garza, left, and Kimie Miner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Imua Garza, left, and Kimie Miner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jameela Jamil arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Jameela Jamil arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cage The Elephant arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Cage The Elephant arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Pia Mia arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Pia Mia arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lucky Daye arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Lucky Daye arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    Finneas – who co-wrote, produced and engineered his sister’s debut album, “When We All Fall sleep, Where Do We Go?” – won best engineered album (non-classical), best pop vocal album (shared with his sister) and non-classical producer of the year.

    “My heart is beating so fast right now,” Finneas said. “This award belongs to my sister Billie for her trust and vision.”

    A number of acts won two awards in the pre-telecast, including Detroit-born Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Cyrus, Anderson .Paak, Lady Gaga, Tucker, Kirk Franklin and Jacob Collier. And Beyoncé, the most nominated woman in the history of the Grammys, won her 24th award.

    Nipsey Hussle, who will be honored during the live telecast which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, has posthumously won best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle,” which features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

    Hussle’s family, including his brother, grandmother and actress-fiancée Lauren London, accepted the honor during the pre-telecast.

    “Nip did it, not just for the awards, but for the people,” London said onstage.

    Hussle was nominated for two other awards: He lost best rap song to J. Cole and 21 Savage. The third award will be presented during the live show, where Hussle will be honored with a tribute performance from DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill and others.

    The pre-telecast ceremony, where most of the awards are handed out, opened with a brief remembrance of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed earlier in the day in a helicopter crash in California.

    Referring to the arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, “Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence.”

    New stars like Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X – the most-nominated acts Sunday – won their first Grammys of their careers and have chance to win more, though a cloud loomed over this year’s awards.

    Ten days before arguably the biggest night in music, the industry erupted when the Recording Academy announced it had put its recently hired CEO, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave for misconduct. Dugan and her lawyers fired back at the academy, claiming that the awards show is rigged.

    Tarriona “Tank” Ball of the New Orleans soul-funk band Tank and the Bangas, nominated for best new artist, said she’s not letting the drama ruin the achievement for her band.

    “I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be at, and I don’t want anything taking away from all the nominees,” Ball said. “This is our moment. This is our time.”

    Alicia Keys is hosting the Grammys, which air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. The show will be jam-packed with performances, including Ariana Grande, BTS, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the Creator, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Cyndi Lauper.

    The show will also include special tributes to Prince and longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, who is wrapping up his career with the show Sunday.

    Lizzo, who walked into the show the most nominated with eight, will also perform.

    Her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You,” is nominated for album of the year along with projects from Grande, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, H.E.R., Bon Iver, Eilish and Lil Nas X.

    Lizzo’s No. 1 hit, “Truth Hurts,” is also up for song and record of the year. Eilish, who will perform, also scored song and record of the year nods for her No. 1 hit, “Bad Guy.”

    Other record of the year nominees include Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” Grande’s “7 Rings,” Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” H.E.R.’s “Hard Place,” Bon Iver’s “Hey, Ma” and Khalid’s “Talk.”

    Taylor Swift was shut out of album and record of the year, but she did score a nod for song of the year – a songwriter’s award. Her tune “Lover” is nominated against “Truth Hurts,” “Bad Guy,” “Hard Place,” Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way” from “A Star Is Born,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” Lana Del Rey’s “Norman (Expletive) Rockwell” and Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now,” which was co-written by Brandi Carlile.

    The Grammys will hand out roughly 10 awards during the live show. Presenters this year include Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Billy Porter, Trevor Noah, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Cynthia Erivo, Ava DuVernay, Shania Twain and Common.

    ––––

    AP Entertainment Writer Nekesa Mumbi Moody contributed to this report.

    Early list of Grammy Award winners

    A list of winners so far in top categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.

    Best pop vocal album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

    Best pop duo/group performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

    Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters

    Best R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

    Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

    Best R&B song: “Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

    Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo

    Best R&B performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

    Best rock song: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

    Best rock performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

    Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

    Best rock album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

    Best spoken word album: “Becoming,” Michelle Obama

    Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

    Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

    Producer of the year, non-classical: Finneas

    Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyonce

    Best country album: “While I'm Livin',” Tanya Tucker

    Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

    Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

    Best rap song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

    Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

    Best musical theater album: “Hadestown”

    Best metal performance: “7empest,” Tool

    Best world music album: “Celia," Angelique Kidjo

    Best roots gospel album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

    Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

    Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers

    Best dance recording: “Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers

    Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”

    Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

    Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee

    Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

    Best recording package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell

    Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”

    Best song written for visual media: “I'll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

    Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

    Best engineered album, non-classical: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

    Best gospel performance/song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

    Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

    Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

    Best opera recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”

    –––

    Online: http://www.grammy.com

