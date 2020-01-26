Los Angeles – From the red carpet to the main stage, sadness loomed over music’s biggest night Sunday at the arena in downtown Los Angeles where Kobe Bryant played for 20 years for the city’s NBA team.

Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash earlier in the day was acknowledged in the opening minutes of the Grammys broadcast. Before her performance, Lizzo said, “This is for Kobe.” She went on to perform “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You.”

Host Alicia Keys said she was feeling “crazy sad” about Bryant. She was joined on stage with Boyz II Men, who collectively sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

“The whole wide world lost a hero,” the singer said in front of the audience. “We are standing her literally heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in the crash on a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California. He was 41 and had retired from the Lakers in 2016.

Some shed tears for Bryant on the red carpet. Others were almost speechless ahead of the 62nd annual awards show.

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time champion. Debbie Allen, who is married to former Laker Norm Nixon, was seen crying.

DJ Khaled, who will take part in a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, said the tribute will also pay homage to Bryant and his daughter.

“The news is devastating,” said Khaled, who is expected take the stage with John Legend, Meek Mill and Kirk Franklin. “We will be paying homage to not only Nipsey but also Kobe and Gianna. It’s hard for me to talk a right.”

Ross remembered a brief conversation he had with Bryant that involved him admiring the NBA star’s craft. The rapper said the game would miss him.

“It’s just a huge loss to the game,” Ross said on the red carpet. “He was a great example on a lot of different stages.”

Lizzo performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Singer Charlie Wilson called Bryant a “beautiful soul” and “one of the greatest who played the game.”

Hit-Boy, who won a Grammy with Hussle and Roddy Ricch for best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle,” said he was not going to attend the awards when he learned about Bryant’s death. But the producer said he decided to stick it out in deference to several relatives who were joining him.

“I was two seconds away from just canceling everything,” Hit-Boy said.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who knew Bryant personally, said he felt horrible but also learned a lesson.

“I hope everyone. … gives their loved ones a hug and a kiss,” Kraft said. “Don’t take anything for granted. We should pinch ourselves and make sure we remember those we care most about.”

Nathan Morris, from left, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman, of Boyz II Menâ€Ž, and Alicia Keys, second left, sing a tribute in honor of the late Kobe Bryant at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Outside Staples Center, fans wearing Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys flocked to the arena to show their respect for the Laker legend. A few hundred people gathered at L.A. Live in front of a mega screen with a smiling Bryant that read, “In Loving Memory of KOBE BRYANT 1978-2020”

Smokey Robinson choked up on camera as he spoke of Bryant, whom he called a friend.

“As a dad myself, to think that his daughter was there with him and there was nothing he could do for her,” he said. “My god.”

List of Grammy Award winners

A list of winners so far in top categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.

Best rap album: “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator

Best comedy album: “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle

Best country duo/group performance: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Best pop solo performance: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best pop vocal album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best pop duo/group performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

Best R&B song: “Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo

Best R&B performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

Best rock song: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

Best spoken word album: “Becoming,” Michelle Obama

Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

Producer of the year, non-classical: Finneas

Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyonce

Best country album: “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker

Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Best rap song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best musical theater album: “Hadestown”

Best metal performance: “7empest,” Tool

Best world music album: “Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

Best roots gospel album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording: “Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers

Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”

Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee

Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

Best recording package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”

Best song written for visual media: “I’ll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

Best engineered album, non-classical: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best gospel performance/song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

Best opera recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”

