She was already a winner to her legions of fans, but Sunday night Lizzo got some industry love at the emotion-filled 62nd Grammy Awards.

While wearing a black, sparkly gown, the singer, rapper and flutist was the first performer and first winner of the night. The eight-time nominee kicked off the broadcast saying "tonight is for Kobe," in tribute to the fallen NBA star who died in a helicopter crash that morning.

Lizzo accepts the award for best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Looking on at right is Cynthia Erivo. (Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Shortly after her high-energy medley of "Truth Hurts" and "Cuz I Love You," Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, accepted the award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

"Hold each other down and lift each other up," she said while accepting the honor.

Before the 8 p.m. televised show even began, the Detroit-born performer already had two wins. "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)" nabbed the Urban Contemporary Album prize. Her song "Jerome" from that album won Traditional R&B Performance.

Lizzo, 31, and her flute was on screen even during the commercial breaks when she appeared in a spot for Dolby.

The big awards she was up for — Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year — all went to 18-year-old Billie Eilish. Lizzo also lost the R&B Performance award to Anderson .Paak.

Photos: 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

More: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys

More: Lizzo takes 'Truth Hurts' all the way to No. 1 on Billboard chart

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/01/26/lizzo-scorecard-how-detroit-native-did-grammys/4564127002/