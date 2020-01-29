Tickets for the band's Sept. 9 concert go on sale at noon on Friday

Reunited rock band My Chemical Romance will kick off its fall tour at Little Caesars Arena, the band's reps announced Wednesday.

The New Jersey outfit will play LCA Sept. 9. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon via Ticketmaster channels and start at $59.50.

My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way performs at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 11, 2011. (Photo: Adam Graham)

The Little Caesars Arena concert kicks off a month-long tour, the band's first in nine years. The band reunited last month in Los Angeles and has been playing a series of spot dates, and will play shows in Europe before returning to the U.S. for the fall dates.

The concert falls nearly nine years to the day after My Chemical Romance's last area concert, a Sept. 11, 2011 outing at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

