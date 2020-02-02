The singer flexed her vocal power prior to the kickoff of Super Bowl LIV

Pop singer Demi Lovato delivered a forceful rendition of the national anthem prior to kickoff of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Dressed in all white and positioned on a small football-shaped stage on the field at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, Lovato turned in a respectfully straightforward version of the song, only occasionally flexing her dynamo vocals with go-for-the-end-zone glory notes.

She was nearly overpowered by the orchestra behind her early on, but she came alive during the “rockets red glare” portion, and etched out a few extra notes during the “gave proof through the niii-iii-igght” section.

All told, Lovato was in and out of the song in under two minutes, landing at an official length of 1 minute 56 seconds, just under the prop bet over-under line of two minutes.

Lovato’s anthem followed Houston-bred gospel singer Yolanda Adams’ muscular version of “America the Beautiful.” The Super Bowl pregame ceremonies also featured a moment of silence for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other victims of last Sunday’s helicopter crash in Los Angeles, as well as an honorarium of the NFL’s 100 greatest players, which included former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders.

Lovato’s Super Bowl moment was predestined by the singer, who 10 years ago tweeted, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...."

But few could have predicted it would happen like this. The 27-year-old’s performance at the Super Bowl comes 18 months after her near-fatal drug overdose.

A week ago, she performed in public for the first time since the incident, tearfully working her way through her new song "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards in a performance so raw she started it over after choking back one of her opening lines.

That Grammy performance was a highlight of a somber show, and her national anthem was another step forward in the singer’s budding comeback.

