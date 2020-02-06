Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 14, with pre-sales launching Feb. 11

The tour rolls on for Dead & Company, as the band has scheduled a July 22 date at DTE Energy Music Theatre, venue officials announced Thursday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 through Ticketmaster channels. Lawn prices start at $51.50.

Bob Weir, a founding member of The Grateful Dead, sings as Mickey Hart plays drums behind him. (Photo: Tom Gromak / Detroit News)

The concert is part of Dead & Company's — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — 17-date summer tour. The dates are the group's only headlining shows of 2020, according to a release.

Pre-sales will be held for American Express and Citi card holders beginning at noon Feb. 11.

The show marks the group's first local visit since a Little Caesars Arena tour stop in Nov. 2017.

