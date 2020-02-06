Tickets for July 11 show go on sale Friday

Guns N' Roses have lined up a Smashing opener for its July 11 concert at Comerica Park.

The Smashing Pumpkins will open the show, promoters announced Thursday. In all, Billy Corgan and his bandmates are opening six shows on the GNR summer outing.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at noon on Friday via Ticketmaster channels and at tigers.com/GNR.

The show is part of a banner year for concerts at downtown's next door stadiums; others include Garth Brooks at Ford Field Feb. 20; the Rolling Stones at Ford Field June 10; Billy Joel at Comerica Park July 10; Kenny Chesney at Ford Field Aug. 15; Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy at Comerica Park Aug. 19; Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett at Comerica Park Aug. 20; and Justin Bieber at Ford Field Aug. 29.

The Smashing Pumpkins are said to be readying a double album for 2020 release. The set would be the follow-up to 2018's "Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun."

The Pumpkins' last local concert was in August at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

