Janet Jackson announces Little Caesars Arena date on Black Diamond tour
Jackson will play LCA July 24; tickets on sale Thursday
Janet Jackson will bring her Black Diamond world tour to Little Caesars Arena on July 24, venue officials announced Monday.
The tour is in support of Jackson's forthcoming album, "Black Diamond."
Tickets start at $49.95 and go on sale at noon Thursday via Ticketmaster channels.
In addition to new material and greatest hits, the tour will also honor "Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814," Jackson's 1989 album which celebrated its 30th anniversary in September.
Jackson's last area concert was at Little Caesars Arena in Oct. 2017, when she was part of the first slate of performers to play the arena after its opening the month prior.
