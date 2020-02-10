The band will play Little Caesars Arena on July 13; tix on sale Thursday

Here comes the Rage again.

Reunited rock band Rage Against the Machine will play its first area concert in more than 20 years when it performs at Little Caesars Arena on July 13, promoters announced Monday.

Musicians Zack De La Rocha (L) and Tom Morello from the band "Rage Against the Machine" perform during day 3 of the Coachella Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2007 in Indio, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter, TNS)

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Thursday via Ticketmaster channels. Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels will open the show.

The concert will mark the pioneering rap-rockers' first Metro Detroit show since a Nov. 1999 engagement at the Palace of Auburn Hills in support of its third studio album, "The Battle of Los Angeles."

The band split up the following year and reunited in 2007, and remained semi-active through 2010.

Bassist Tim Commerford, lead singer Zack de la Rocha and guitarist Tom Morello of the band Rage Against the Machine performs on stage at the "Rock The Bells" tour on Randall's Island on July 28, 2007 in New York City. (Photo: Bryan Bedder, TNS)

Last year, the group announced it would reunite for a series of concerts in 2020, including a headlining performance at April's Coachella festival.

Rage Against the Machine was on the 2019 ballot for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but did not make the cut.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/02/10/rage-against-machine-perform-first-area-concert-20-years/4712588002/