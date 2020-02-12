Artist Spotlight: Shadow Show
A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name: Shadow Show
Lineup: Ava East, vocals and guitars; Kate Derringer, bass and vocals; Kerrigan Pearce, percussion and vocals
Sound: This trio plays a kind of psychedelic, jangle pop and garage rock that was popular not only in the 1960s but in the Detroit rock scene in the 2000s. Their recent single, "Charades," is a kaleidoscope of strong musicianship, dreamy vocals and a memorable beat.
Next: Shadow Show celebrates the release of its debut full-length album, "Silhouettes," Friday with a show at Outer Limits Lounge, 5507 Caniff in Detroit. They're supported by opening sets from the Hentchmen, the Stools and DJ Krautmask. Doors open at 9 p.m. and cover is $10. The gals head to California for a string of dates next month and, later this spring, across the pond for some shows in the United Kingdom and Europe. For more information, visit shadowshow-detroit.bandcamp.com.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments