Valid studies success. The local emcee, born Mihajlo Peric, watches online accounts for a range of hip-hop artists from mainstream to niche, including MF Doom, Drake and R.A. the Rugged Man, noting details like when and how they release their projects.

Researching established musicians helps the 32-year-old shape decisions for his own projects, including “The Plum Brandy EP,” that dropped Feb. 7.

And to promote his new album, a third rendition of Valid’s now-annual ValidTines Day show doubles as the album release party at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Old Miami in Detroit. Attendees will be able to purchase merchandise that will include shot glasses with Valid’s bearded likeness etched in purple. DJ Head and DJ JMac will spin, with performances from Stretch Money, Noveliss, Valid and more.

For Valid, it’s common sense for any entrepreneur to study their market.

“If I’m gonna be a boxer, I’m gonna study the successful boxers,” Valid said. “I’m not gonna study the not-successful boxers.”

Valid’s vision of success has different stages. For now, increasing numbers for each new project equals success. Numbers covers not just money, but the measurable clicks of his music online. He says those numbers improve with each campaign, and credits his album “Mihajlo” with opening up his exposure.

A health insurance worker by day, Valid aims to eventually make a living soley off his music and related ventures. He sells merchandise for his brand through his website, 313Valid.com, and has sponsorships through CollarXElbow, a clothing line, and beard balm, a product his beard represents proudly on platforms like Instagram.

The Dearborn Heights native has hustled on the Detroit hip hop scene for more than a decade, and says learning not to settle has helped increase his music’s quality. Putting in more time. Redo and redo until it’s right.

“Will a live drummer take a track from good to great? Get the live drummer,” Valid says.

For “The Plum Brandy EP,” Valid added ingredients from across the globe. The American-born son of immigrant parents from the former Yugoslavia, Valid wanted to honor his Serbian roots with this album. Each song features production from artists who hail from Yugoslavia. Star artists from that region, Smoke Mardeljano and Struka, have vocals on “Paper,” a track with a video that’s netted 22,000 views on YouTube since its early February release.

Valid said he’s excited about feedback from the album. “It always reminds me how far we’ve come musically when I hear good things about my more recent releases,” he says.

Along with Valid, “The Plum Brandy EP, is executive produced by Detroit talents Pig Pen, Tone Rizzo, and the Grammy-winning former Eminem spinner, DJ Head. Available through his website, record-buyers will get purple vinyl, a nod to the album’s liquid namesake, the Baltic-beloved Plum Brandy.

ValidTines Day

9 p.m. Saturday

The Old Miami

3930 Cass Ave., Detroit

Tickets: $5, must be 21 or older

