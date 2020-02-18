Tix for May 16 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday

The Foo Fighters played Detroit in 1995, so they're returning to Detroit in 2020.

That's the concept of the alt-rock veterans' Van Tour, which celebrates the group's 25th anniversary and sees them hitting many of the same cities as they did in 1995, when they were just young dreamers with visions of fighting foo.

Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters, Monday at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Tom Gromak / Detroit News)

The Foos will play Little Caesars Arena on May 16, promoters announced Tuesday. That's quite an upgrade from the band's debut Detroit show at Saint Andrew's Hall in May '95, two months before its selt-titled debut album hit record store shelves.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sale tickets for Citi card holders are now on sale.

If you're itching to see the Foo Fighters and just can't wait until May 16, you've got another chance to see Dave Grohl and co. when they roll through Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena on May 12. Tickets for that show are also on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

All tour stops will feature a sneak peek of Grohl's new documentary "What Drives Us," about the ritual of touring in vans, which includes interviews with members of Black Flag, Metallica and others.

The Foo Fighters last visit to Detroit was in Oct. 2018, when the group played Little Caesars Arena on its Concrete and Gold Tour.

