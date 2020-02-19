A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Vena Morris

Lineup: Joe Ragnone, vocals and guitar; Thomas Porter, lead guitar; Brendan Seyka, bass and vocals; Gavin Langley, drums.

Vena Morris plays the Loving Touch in Ferndale Friday. (Photo: Vena Morris)

Sound: Alternative, pop and emo.

Next: This local foursome has a big show Friday night at the Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward in Ferndale. They've got fellow rock bands Mac Saturn, Seaholm and Bad Fashion on the bill with them. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $10 at the door. Visit facebook.com/VenaMorrisBand for more information.

Melody Baetens

