Artist Spotlight: Vena Morris
A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name: Vena Morris
Lineup: Joe Ragnone, vocals and guitar; Thomas Porter, lead guitar; Brendan Seyka, bass and vocals; Gavin Langley, drums.
Sound: Alternative, pop and emo.
Next: This local foursome has a big show Friday night at the Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward in Ferndale. They've got fellow rock bands Mac Saturn, Seaholm and Bad Fashion on the bill with them. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $10 at the door. Visit facebook.com/VenaMorrisBand for more information.
Melody Baetens
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/02/19/artist-spotlight-vena-morris/4764740002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments