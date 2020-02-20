The Weeknd to perform at Little Caesars Arena in June
Tickets for the June 27 show go on sale on Feb. 28
The Weeknd is bringing his "After Hours" party to Little Caesars Arena.
The Toronto R&B sensation will play LCA on June 27 — a Saturday night, which makes it a weekend show — promoters announced Thursday.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 through Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday for American Express card holders.
The Weeknd is touring behind his fourth studio album, "After Hours," which will be released March 20. He's set to perform on "SNL" on March 7.
The album's first two singles, "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights," reached No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.
The Weeknd's last Detroit concert was a Nov. 2017 engagement at Little Caesars Arena, which followed a performance in May of that year at the Palace of Auburn Hills.
