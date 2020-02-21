Additional tickets for Garth Brooks' Ford Field concert to be sold
Newly released tickets to go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday
Garth Brooks fans have another shot at tickets to the country superstar's sold-out show at Ford Field on Saturday.
Additional tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels, promoters have announced. Tickets are $94.95.
Tickets for the concert originally went on sale in November and sold out in 90 minutes. The production's in-the-round configuration allowed for a capacity of 70,000, making it the biggest concert in Ford Field history.
Saturday's show marks Brooks' first stadium performance in Detroit. His last headlining performance in Detroit came with a string of six concerts at Joe Louis Arena in 2015.
