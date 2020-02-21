Newly released tickets to go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday

Garth Brooks fans have another shot at tickets to the country superstar's sold-out show at Ford Field on Saturday.

Additional tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels, promoters have announced. Tickets are $94.95.

Tickets for the concert originally went on sale in November and sold out in 90 minutes. The production's in-the-round configuration allowed for a capacity of 70,000, making it the biggest concert in Ford Field history.

Saturday's show marks Brooks' first stadium performance in Detroit. His last headlining performance in Detroit came with a string of six concerts at Joe Louis Arena in 2015.

