Brooks will perform for more than 70,000 fans Saturday night at the Detroit Lions' home

Garth Brooks' goal Saturday night is to turn Ford Field into a neighborhood watering hole.

"My job is to try and shrink this place down to a dive bar," Brooks said during a press conference Friday at Ford Field, ahead of his sold-out concert at the Detroit Lions' home Saturday night.

A dive bar with room for 70,000 — making it the biggest concert in Ford Field history — but a dive bar nonetheless. The country superstar said it's his job to make the show feel intimate, and make it feel like everyone in attendance has a front row seat.

It's a large stage he'll be performing on, 130 feet wide and 100 feet deep and situated in-the-round in the center of the stadium. It's the first time Brooks is performing on this particular stage configuration, and he's hoping he works out any kinks that may arise in the moment.

He's ready to take the Detroit crowd on that journey with him, and in a town where he has a long history, dating back to his appearance at the Downtown Hoedown in 1989, Brooks says that won't be a problem.

He spoke of an early Detroit concert where mid-performance he was walloped with a Detroit Red Wings jersey thrown at him from the crowd.

"When you get people that involved in your show, you don’t have to do anything," he said. "I don’t want to jinx myself, but with a Detroit crowd, usually what you do is you start a song and they take it. When they’re done, you start the next one. It’s the easiest job in the world."

