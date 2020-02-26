A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: John "Tbone" Paxton

Sound: The singer and trombonist plays jazz, swing, funk, blues and R&B. His new album, “Back in Your Own Back Yard,” is his first foray into the spotlight, having appeared on dozens of albums for other artists in the past.

Tbone Paxton, with the trombone, with RJ Spangler, performs Sunday at Cliff Bell's. (Photo: Tbone Paxton)

Next: To help him celebrate the new album, Paxton will be joined by the RJ Spangler Quintet, featuring Michael Zaporski on piano, Matt LoRusso on guitar, Jeff Cuny on string bass, Sean Perlmutter on drums and RJ on congas. They play Sunday at Cliff Bell's jazz club, 2030 Park in Detroit. The show starts at 7 p.m. and cover charge is $20. Visit cliffbells.com or call (313) 961-2543.

Melody Baetens

