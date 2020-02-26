Artist Spotlight: Tbone Paxton
A weekly feature showcasing local artists
Name: John "Tbone" Paxton
Sound: The singer and trombonist plays jazz, swing, funk, blues and R&B. His new album, “Back in Your Own Back Yard,” is his first foray into the spotlight, having appeared on dozens of albums for other artists in the past.
Next: To help him celebrate the new album, Paxton will be joined by the RJ Spangler Quintet, featuring Michael Zaporski on piano, Matt LoRusso on guitar, Jeff Cuny on string bass, Sean Perlmutter on drums and RJ on congas. They play Sunday at Cliff Bell's jazz club, 2030 Park in Detroit. The show starts at 7 p.m. and cover charge is $20. Visit cliffbells.com or call (313) 961-2543.
Melody Baetens
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/02/26/artist-spotlight-tbone-paxton/4834932002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments