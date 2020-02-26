A Saginaw man stunned coaches with his nostalgic rock voice and landed a spot on the 18th season of "The Voice."

The blind audition episode, which aired Monday on NBC, featured 50-year-old Todd Michael Hall.

Hall, a University of Michigan fan, showcased his huge range on Foreigner's "Juke Box Hero."

Coaches praised his unique sound and said there hasn't been anyone like him in the history of the show.

Watch Hall's performance:

John Legend was the first coach on the show to turn his chair and give a standing ovation 30 seconds into Hall's performance as he hit soprano notes. Blake Shelton also put in his bid for the performer, saying his voice reminded him of hair metal bands and he has a "direct path to the finale."

Hall found his passion for heavy metal music at 15 when he joined his brother's band. He put music on the back burner after college and started working at his family's manufacturing company.

While working, he started a pen pal relationship with a woman from India who was a fan of his former band.

After three years of writing, he flew out to meet her and proposed on his second trip. They now have three kids and live in Saginaw, where Hall is the owner of a climbing gym that he offers for free. In his spare time, he gigs abroad two months a year with the heavy metal band Riot.

Hall chose Shelton as his coach.

Kelly Clarkson, first season winner of "American Idol," called Hall incredible saying it's rare to find people who can introduce rock music to a new generation.

Hall posted on Twitter Tuesday thanking his supporters.

