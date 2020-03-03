Iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan is planning a second performance with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra after a first show sold out.

The DSO announced Tuesday that the second concert, which will also feature rapper RZA and members of the Wu-Tang Clan, will be held at 8 p.m. March 22.

They are set to perform a live score of the Wu's 1993 debut album, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," to the noted film "The 36th Chamber of Shaolin" at Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward.

Proceeds from the concerts will benefit the orchestra's artistic and educational programs.

A limited number of tickets will be sold during a VIP presale 9 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Wednesday Tickets will then go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Thursday.

There is a four-ticket limit per order.

The first performance will take place March 21.

