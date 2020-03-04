The Steve Taylor Three celebrates its third album with a show Saturday at Dixie Moon Saloon in Royal Oak. (Photo: Lilacpop Studio)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Steve Taylor Three

Line up: Steve Taylor, guitar, harmonica and vocals; Bryan Frink, bass and vocals; Carey Weaver, drums and vocals. The band also features pedal steel player Larry Labeck and backing vocalist Renee Paquette.

Sound: Americana

Next: Taylor and his band will celebrate the release of their third album "Earn Every Scar" with a show this weekend at Dixie Moon Saloon, 111 S. Main in Royal Oak. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show, which features opening act Jaime Marvin, will start around 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. Visit thestevetaylorthree.com for more information.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/03/04/artist-spotlight-steve-taylor-three/4934619002/