Aug. 29 concert moved to Aug. 30 at smaller arena

Justin Bieber is moving.

The pop superstar's Aug. 29 concert at Ford Field has been shifted to the smaller Little Caesars Arena, according to tour release Friday.

Justin Bieber has moved his Ford Field concert to Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Def Jam Recordings)

Along with the new venue comes a new date: Aug. 30. Kehlani and Jaden Smith are still slated to open.

Tickets to the newly announced show are not yet on sale; those who purchased tickets to the Ford Field show will receive an email from Ticketmaster with new ticketing information, according to the release.

"Unforeseen circumstances" were cited for the change, but it's no secret the Ford Field show was a soft seller. A look at Ticketmaster maps in recent weeks showed a majority of tickets still available following the concert's Feb. 14 on-sale date; by Thursday, online ticket sales to the concert were frozen.

The Ford Field show isn't the only stadium-level concert to be shelved on Bieber's 2020 run; shows in Cleveland and Columbus were also put on ice.

In Michigan, Bieber is also performing at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Aug. 16. Floor tickets for that show are sold out, but hundreds of tickets remain in the lower and upper bowls, according to a seating map of the venue on Ticketmaster's website.

The Ford Field show was announced on Dec. 24, along with news of Bieber's new single and his YouTube docu-series.

"Changes," Bieber's first album in five years, was released last month and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart. It fell to No. 4 its second week on the chart.

