Saturday concert is first major Detroit event to face postponement due to coronavirus, but might not be the last

Zac Brown Band has called off its spring tour — including a Saturday show at Little Caesars Arena — due to coronavirus concerns, the band announced on Tuesday.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority," the band said in a statement, citing "increasing public health concerns" for the tour delay.

Zac Brown Band was due to play Little Caesars Arena on Saturday but the show has been postponed due to public health concerns. (Photo: Larry Busacca, Getty Images)

The move comes as several major tours and events are being postponed in the wake of the virus outbreak. Pearl Jam has postponed its spring tour and Indio, Calif.'s Coachella Festival has pushed its April event to October.

The Zac Brown show is the first Detroit concert to be affected by coronavirus concerns, but it's far from the only arena gathering on the schedule. In the next two weeks, Little Caesars Arena is set to host WWE Smackdown (Friday), Yo Gotti and Da Baby (Sunday), Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Live (March 19), Blake Shelton (March 21) and Billie Eilish (March 23), in addition to a handful of Detroit Pistons and Red Wings games.

In its announcement, Zac Brown band said rescheduled dates will be announced soon, and that tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates.

