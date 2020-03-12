Live music task force recommends large scale concerts be halted through end of month

Billie Eilish is the latest concert act to postpone her tour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 5-time Grammy winner's March 23 concert at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed until further notice, the singer announced in a post on social media on Thursday.

Billie Eilish performs "When the Party is Over" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

"i’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe," Eilish wrote on Twitter. "we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you.”

It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice. Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. (1/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

Details on postponed dates will be announced soon, according to the post, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates.

Eilish's announcement comes as Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino announced a task force comprised of leading live music promoters has recommended that large scale events through the end of March be postponed.

The live industry is working together to have an impact during this uncertain time. @LiveNation is rescheduling all large events in the US thru March. Our collective action is essential & can help us all get back to enjoying amazing concerts & festivals.#onenationpic.twitter.com/lgkTxikd3t — Michael Rapino (@Michael_Rapino) March 13, 2020

In the last few days, Detroit events ranging from WWE Smackdown to concerts by Yo Gotti and Da Baby, Zac Brown Band, Blake Shelton and Little Big Town have been postponed in the wake of public health concerns relating to coronavirus.

