Billie Eilish postpones Little Caesars Arena show as concert industry hits pause
Live music task force recommends large scale concerts be halted through end of month
Billie Eilish is the latest concert act to postpone her tour in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 5-time Grammy winner's March 23 concert at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed until further notice, the singer announced in a post on social media on Thursday.
"i’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe," Eilish wrote on Twitter. "we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you.”
Details on postponed dates will be announced soon, according to the post, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates.
Eilish's announcement comes as Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino announced a task force comprised of leading live music promoters has recommended that large scale events through the end of March be postponed.
In the last few days, Detroit events ranging from WWE Smackdown to concerts by Yo Gotti and Da Baby, Zac Brown Band, Blake Shelton and Little Big Town have been postponed in the wake of public health concerns relating to coronavirus.
