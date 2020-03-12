Refunds are available at the point of purchase

Thursday's planned Little Big Town concert at the Fox Theatre has been shelved due to coronavirus concerns, venue officials have announced.

"In response to the recommendation of Michigan Governor Whitmer – tonight’s Little Big Town show at the Fox Theatre has been postponed until Thursday, October 1," according to a statement from Fox Theatre officials.

All tickets purchased for the concert will be honored at the makeup show. Refunds will also be available at point of purchase.

Earlier this week, Saturday's Zac Brown Band concert at Little Caesars Arena was postponed to a TBD later date.

WWE officials are weighing what to do about Friday's "Smackdown" event at LCA.

