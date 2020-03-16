The Rocket Man has been grounded.

Add Elton John to the long and growing-daily list of entertainment acts who have postponed shows in the coming weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

John announced on his website Monday that all of his concerts from March 26 through May 2 have been postponed and will be rescheduled sometime in 2021.

The announcement covers 19 shows, including the April 23 concert at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids and the May 1 and 2 shows at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The CDC on Sunday suggested an eight-week ban on gatherings of 50 or more people.

"After serious consideration, it is with deep regret that Elton John will postpone a portion of upcoming North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour," John's management said on his website. "The May 22 thru July 8 performances remain as scheduled. This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus."

John's reps said ticketholders will be informed "shortly" of the new dates, and original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows.

LCA has lost scores of concerts in the coming weeks, including Zac Brown Band, Blake Shelton and Billie Eilish, as the nation's entertainment and sports industries have come to a screeching halt.

John played two nights at Little Caesars Arena in 2018.

He's currently on his multi-year farewell tour.

