Artist Spotlight: Jazz singer Hannah Baiardi streams show from Ann Arbor club
Name: Hannah Baiardi
Sound: Contemporary jazz, R&B, soul and new age
Background: Baiardi is a singer, pianist, composer and arranger. A graduate of the University of Michigan's School of Music, she cites influences ranging from Herbie Hancock and Diana Krall to newer artists such as India Arie and Corinne Bailey Rae.
Next: Baiardi was scheduled to perform this Friday at the Blue Llama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor. Because of the cancellation of public events due to Coronavirus concerns, the performance will be streamed live online instead from the venue's stage. Baiardi is scheduled to perform at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday. Visit bluellamaclub.com for details on how to watch.
