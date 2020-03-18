A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Hannah Baiardi

Sound: Contemporary jazz, R&B, soul and new age

Hannah Baiardi is a local jazz singer who will live stream her sets Friday night from the Blue Llama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Hannah Baiardi)

Background: Baiardi is a singer, pianist, composer and arranger. A graduate of the University of Michigan's School of Music, she cites influences ranging from Herbie Hancock and Diana Krall to newer artists such as India Arie and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Next: Baiardi was scheduled to perform this Friday at the Blue Llama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor. Because of the cancellation of public events due to Coronavirus concerns, the performance will be streamed live online instead from the venue's stage. Baiardi is scheduled to perform at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday. Visit bluellamaclub.com for details on how to watch.

Melody Baetens

