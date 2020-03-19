The Memorial Day electronic music festival will now unfold the weekend of Sept. 11-13

Detroit's annual Movement Electronic Music Festival is moving.

The festival, a Memorial Day staple in Hart Plaza since 2000, is moving to September 11-13 in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Buy Photo A packed crowd of techno music fans hang out with the Renaissance Center in the background on the second day of the Movement Festival at Hart Plaza in Detroit. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Paxahau, which has run the fest since 2006, announced the shift Thursday night. Organizers had released several statements over the last few weeks, saying it was closely monitoring the situation and hoping to stick to its planned weekend, but the timeline necessitated shifting.

"Due to the developing COVID-19 restrictions and our ongoing communications with State and City officials, it is with a great sense of responsibility that we have rescheduled Movement 2020," Paxahau said in a statement. "Postponing was certainly not an easy decision but it is the responsible decision."

It is far from the only music festival that has had to alter plans in the wake of the global health crisis. The Coachella, Bonnaroo and Glastonbury music fests all have had to change their schedules in recent weeks as uncertainty hangs over the music world and the entertainment world at large.

This year's Movement Festival is set to feature Underworld, Jamie XX, A$AP Ferg, Richie Hawtin, Kevin Saunderson, Four Tet, Loco Dice and more.

Purchased tickets will be honored at the makeup date. If ticket holders cannot make the September date, tickets will be honored at the 2021 festival. Refunds are available for those who cannot make either date.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/03/19/movement-festival-moves-september-amid-coronavirus-fears/2881376001/