Herbie Hancock and more join Dee Dee Bridgewater in headlining the Detroit Jazz Fest
The 41st annual Jazz Fest also includes 100-year anniversary tributes to Charlie Parker and Dave Brubeck
This summer's free Detroit Jazz Festival is still planned for Labor Day Weekend, with four days of live music on several stages throughout downtown Detroit. Organizers announced most of the lineup Monday afternoon.
Earlier this month the fest announced that Flint-raised jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater would be the Artist-In-Residence for the 2020 event over Labor Day Weekend. The Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist will perform throughout the event with a variety of combos.
In addition to Bridgewater's performances, other marquee acts scheduled for Sept. 4-7 include Herbie Hancock, Pharoah Sanders, Gregory Porter, Abdullah Ibrahim and Omar Sosa and Marialy Pacheco. Kurt Elling's Big Band will join forces with Bridgewater and Broadway legend Ben Vereen.
“True to our mission, the Detroit Jazz Festival provides a platform for emerging and legacy artists to present true jazz presentations to enthusiasts and fans across the world… this year is no exception,” said Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation President and Artistic Director Chris Collins in a press release, adding that this year's artist are dynamic and represent multiple facets of the genre.
The Detroit Jazz Fest will also include two tributes to jazz legends who would have turned 100 years old in 2020.
On Sept. 6, hear the Dave Brubeck 100th anniversary tribute with the Brubeck Brothers, Jerry Bergonzi, the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra and choir and others. "Fly Higher: Charlie Parker @ 100" is set for the same day. It's directed by jazz musicians Rudresh Mahanthappa and Terri Lyne Carrington
“There is no better place in the world for jazz than Labor Day weekend in Detroit,” Gretchen Valade said in a press release issued Monday. She is chair of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation Board of Directors. “We’re truly excited for another great jazz festival and welcome our guests from around the world to our beautiful city.”
41st Annual Detroit Jazz Festival
Sept. 4-7
Downtown Detroit
Free admission
Additional details will be released closer to the event
Fri., Sept. 4
2020 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Woodshed Network Ladies
Herbie Hancock
Sat., Sept. 5
Matthew Whitaker Quartet
Kenny Barron Trio
Alicia Olatuja “Intuition: Songs From The Minds of Women”
Etienne Charles – Creole Soul
David Binney Angeleno Quartet
Keyon Harrold presents Jazz and the Birth of Hip Hop with special guests “Elzi," Georgia Anne Muldrow and Chris “Daddy” Dave
Pharoah Sanders: Icon
The Summit: The Manhattan Transfer Meets Take 6
Kurt Elling’s Big Blind featuring Kurt Elling, 2020 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater, Broadway Legend Ben Vereen and others
Sunday, Sept. 6
Michael Mayo Quartet
Roberto Fonseca – YESUN
Alfredo Rodriguez & Richard Bona Sextet
2020 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap
Abdullah Ibrahim and the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra
Anat Cohen Tentet/Musical Director, Oded Lev-Ari
Sean Jones: “Dizzy Spellz”
The Dave Brubeck 100th Anniversary Tribute featuring the Brubeck Brothers, Jerry Bergonzi, the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra and Choir and others
Fly Higher: Charlie Parker@100
Gregory Porter
Monday, Sept. 7
Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya
Joey Alexander Trio
Jimmy Greene Quintet
Eddie Daniels and Bob James; Exploring New Worlds
Omar Sosa & Marialy Pacheco Piano Duo
Robert Glasper
2020 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater and her all-female big band
