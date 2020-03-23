The 41st annual Jazz Fest also includes 100-year anniversary tributes to Charlie Parker and Dave Brubeck

This summer's free Detroit Jazz Festival is still planned for Labor Day Weekend, with four days of live music on several stages throughout downtown Detroit. Organizers announced most of the lineup Monday afternoon.

Earlier this month the fest announced that Flint-raised jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater would be the Artist-In-Residence for the 2020 event over Labor Day Weekend. The Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist will perform throughout the event with a variety of combos.

Opening night of the 36th annual Detroit Jazz Festival Friday (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News)

In addition to Bridgewater's performances, other marquee acts scheduled for Sept. 4-7 include Herbie Hancock, Pharoah Sanders, Gregory Porter, Abdullah Ibrahim and Omar Sosa and Marialy Pacheco. Kurt Elling's Big Band will join forces with Bridgewater and Broadway legend Ben Vereen.

“True to our mission, the Detroit Jazz Festival provides a platform for emerging and legacy artists to present true jazz presentations to enthusiasts and fans across the world… this year is no exception,” said Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation President and Artistic Director Chris Collins in a press release, adding that this year's artist are dynamic and represent multiple facets of the genre.

The Detroit Jazz Fest will also include two tributes to jazz legends who would have turned 100 years old in 2020.

Herbie Hancock (Photo: Douglas Kirkland)

On Sept. 6, hear the Dave Brubeck 100th anniversary tribute with the Brubeck Brothers, Jerry Bergonzi, the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra and choir and others. "Fly Higher: Charlie Parker @ 100" is set for the same day. It's directed by jazz musicians Rudresh Mahanthappa and Terri Lyne Carrington

“There is no better place in the world for jazz than Labor Day weekend in Detroit,” Gretchen Valade said in a press release issued Monday. She is chair of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation Board of Directors. “We’re truly excited for another great jazz festival and welcome our guests from around the world to our beautiful city.”

41st Annual Detroit Jazz Festival

Sept. 4-7

Downtown Detroit

Free admission

detroitjazzfest.org

Additional details will be released closer to the event

Fri., Sept. 4

2020 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Woodshed Network Ladies

Herbie Hancock

Sat., Sept. 5

Matthew Whitaker Quartet

Kenny Barron Trio

Alicia Olatuja “Intuition: Songs From The Minds of Women”

Etienne Charles – Creole Soul

David Binney Angeleno Quartet

Keyon Harrold presents Jazz and the Birth of Hip Hop with special guests “Elzi," Georgia Anne Muldrow and Chris “Daddy” Dave

Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater (Photo: Detroit Jazz Festival)

Pharoah Sanders: Icon

The Summit: The Manhattan Transfer Meets Take 6

Kurt Elling’s Big Blind featuring Kurt Elling, 2020 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater, Broadway Legend Ben Vereen and others

Sunday, Sept. 6

Michael Mayo Quartet

Roberto Fonseca – YESUN

Alfredo Rodriguez & Richard Bona Sextet

2020 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap

Abdullah Ibrahim and the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra

Anat Cohen Tentet/Musical Director, Oded Lev-Ari

Sean Jones: “Dizzy Spellz”

The Dave Brubeck 100th Anniversary Tribute featuring the Brubeck Brothers, Jerry Bergonzi, the Detroit Jazz Festival Orchestra and Choir and others

Fly Higher: Charlie Parker@100

Gregory Porter

Monday, Sept. 7

Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya

Joey Alexander Trio

Jimmy Greene Quintet

Eddie Daniels and Bob James; Exploring New Worlds

Omar Sosa & Marialy Pacheco Piano Duo

Robert Glasper

2020 Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater and her all-female big band

