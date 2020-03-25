Century Babes will release a new single "When the World Ends" Friday. (Photo: Century Babes)

Name: Century Babes

Line up: Douglas Bannerman; vocals and guitar; Tom Virga, guitar; Elise McCoy, bass and vocals; Dan David, drums.

Sound: The rock quartet cites bands like the Breeders, Devo and Sponge among some of its influences.

Next: Century Babes are gearing up for the release of their full-length album "Visionary" on May 1. A show is scheduled for the same night at the Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward in Ferndale, with fellow rock groups After Dark Amusement Park and Go Tiger Go. To tease out the new album during the stay-at-home order, the band will release the first single, "When the World Ends," Friday on Spotify. Visit centurybabes.com for more information.

Melody Baetens

