Indoor events for the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, an annual collection of indoor and outdoor concerts and other performances scheduled for June and July in tree town, have been canceled.

"After closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and consulting with their partners, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival has canceled this summer’s indoor, ticketed events," reads a press release issued Monday afternoon.

Kristin Chenoweth speaks at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The following events have been canceled.

Machine de Cirque’s La Galerie, June 13-14, Power Center

Black Violin, June 18, Power Center

Scott Silven’s Wonders at Dusk, June 21-26, Zingerman’s Greyline

Kristin Chenoweth, June 24, Hill Auditorium

Pink Martini, June 25, Power Center

Indigo Girls, June 30, Power Center

The Capitol Steps, July 4, Power Center

Refund requests can be initiated at a2sf.org/buy-tickets. Ticket holders can also gift all or part of their ticket costs as a tax-deductible donation to the Ann Arbor Summer Festival.

The independent, nonprofit festival's free outdoor concert, film and performance series Top of the Park may still go on in some fashion. Organizers say this element to the series is "an important part of our civic life and the next one may be more important than ever."

We are committed to delivering a festival of some kind, within the parameters of what’s safe, as soon as possible," reads the press statement.

Visit a2sf.org for updates.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/03/30/ann-arbor-summer-festival-cancels-indoor-shows/5088444002/