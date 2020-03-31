The band has postponed its 25th anniversary tour in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown

Hang on to your Foo Fighters ticket.

The rockers have rescheduled their May 16 concert at Little Caesars Arena for Oct. 5, band reps announced Tuesday.

In addition, the group's planned May 12 show at Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena has been shuffled to Oct. 7.

The band is headed on the road to celebrate a quarter century of rocking; its self-titled debut album was released on July 4, 1995.

Its first Detroit concert was a May '95 gig at Saint Andrews Hall.

All stops on the tour were set to feature a sneak peek of "What Drives Us," a new documentary from lead Foo Fighter Dave Grohl about the ritual of touring in vans, featuring interviews with members of Black Flag, Metallica and others.

Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates, and refunds are available at the point of purchase.

