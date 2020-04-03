Former One Direction singer was due at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on July 26

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan has canceled his upcoming tour — which included a July 26 performance at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre — his reps announced Friday.

Tickets for the Meadow Brook show had not yet gone on sale.

Niall Horan of One Direction performs for the crowd. Photo taken on Saturday, June 29, 2015, at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

"Given the unprecedented circumstances I have decided to not move forward with the 'Nice To Meet Ya' World Tour this year," Horan said in a statement.

"This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority. Not being able to tour for what is effectively most of 2020 just didn’t feel right and I’m so sorry to all you amazing people who bought tickets. I look forward to being able to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans around the world in 2021."

Horan made the choice to cancel the tour rather than postpone because he didn't think it was fair to have fans wait until things leveled themselves out and have fans holding onto tickets in the meantime.

"I am going to focus on writing and recording more in order to be back touring next year with more music to play for you all," Horan said.

Horan's second studio album, "Heartbreak Weather," was released earlier this month.

