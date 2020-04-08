The second season coincides with the 20th anniversary of Jack and Meg White's sophomore album "De Stijl," release just before their massive breakthrough

The story of Detroit's iconic red-and-white rock duo continues with the release of the second season of "Striped: The Story of the White Stripes," a podcast hosted by Peabody Award-winning journalist Sean Cannon.

Season one of the podcast followed Jack and Meg White from their beginnings in the neighborhoods of Detroit, their first few shows outside of the area and touched on some of Jack's other musical projects. Cannon interviews Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell, who was present for a lot of the band's turning points and major milestones, as well as Dave Buick from Italy Records, Wayne Kramer from the MC5 and others.

Buy Photo With Meg White on drums and Jack White on guitar, Detroit's own White Stripes rock the Masonic Temple in Detroit on the first night of a three-night stand on Sept. 30, 2005. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

“I celebrated my 18th birthday in Minneapolis in the middle of the White Stripes' tour behind 'De Stijl,'" says Blackwell in a press release. "If I can convey a mere fraction of the fun and wonderment I experienced on that tour and that year in Season 2 of Striped, then the podcast listeners are in for a sincere treat."

The release of season two of "Striped" — the first episode dropped Wednesday — coincides with 20th anniversary of the White Stripes' second album, "De Stilj," which included the songs "You're Pretty Good Looking (For a Girl)," "Hello Operator" and the Son House cover "Death Letter." Third Man', which is a co-producer of the podcast, had released a Vault package including the LP, a DVD with White Stripes performances from this era, plus archival photos, show flyers, unreleased recordings and covers. It's available in the Third Man online store through April 30. Subscriptions start at $65.

"Striped: The Story of the White Stripes" first and second season can be heard for free wherever podcasts are downloaded, including the Apple store.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/04/08/season-two-white-stripes-podcast-striped-out-wednesday/2968267001/