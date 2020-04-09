Singer songwriter Dani Darling (Photo: Noah Elliott Morrison)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Dani Darling

Lineup: Dani Darling, vocals, rhythm guitar; Noor Borealis, bass guitar; CA Jones, drums and ambient sounds; Jay Retrograde, lead guitar; D. Nebula, keys.

Sound: This Ann Arbor-based singer, songwriter and guitarist plays alternative soul, pop and jazz.

Laying low: Curing the virus pandemic, Darling has been entertaining fans with performance videos on social media. She recently posted a series of tributes to the late Bill Withers who died last week. The band is planning on releasing new material this summer.

"In the meantime trying to spread love and healing through music videos because in these uncertain times with everything stripped down and laid bare, it's even more clear why we need creators, and why our role is so vital in good times and especially in hard times," said Darling.

Next: Dani Darling is booked to perform at Motor City Pride at Hart Plaza on June 6 and at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival's Top of The Park main stage on July 3. Visit facebook.com/danidarlingmusic.

