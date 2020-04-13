The Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Monday announced plans to keep full-time staff members supported during the wake of concert cancellations because of the virus pandemic.

The DSO, which canceled the remainder of its season last week, stated that all employees will retain full health benefits, but that "all musicians, stage crew, and staff will take salary reductions."

These reductions include 20% salary cuts for musicians and full-time stage crew. Other staff members will see reductions ranging from 2% to 20% depending on salary level and current job-related responsibilities.

This includes DSO president and CEO Ann Parsons, who is taking a 20% salary reduction.

“Thanks to the collaborative culture and deepened relationships built over the past decade between the orchestra, board, staff, and the communities we are so grateful to serve, the DSO is in a much stronger position to face the challenges of this time,” Parsons in a press release issued Monday.

“I am so proud of the way our musicians and staff have creatively engaged each other and our community online to bring joy and comfort to our world, even while we are all physically separated. Today, we take further steps together to ensure there is an even brighter future for all of us, and we thank our patrons for their understanding, partnership, and support under these unprecedented circumstances.”

While under the shelter-in-place order, the orchestra has been running free access to DSO Replay, online video of past performances. Additionally, all musicians everywhere are encouraged to perform on their respective front porches at 6 p.m. daily. Upload a video of your performance to your Instagram story and tag @detroitsymphony for a chance to be shared by the DSO.

Visit dso.org/keepplaying for more information.

