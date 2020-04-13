Concert was scheduled for June 19; tickets will be honored at new date

Sam Hunt will try again in September.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the country rocker has rescheduled his June 19 concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre to Sept. 5, promoters announced Monday.

Sam Hunt performs on the Main Stage at the Faster Horses music festival. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date; for further ticket inquiries, reach out to point of purchase.

Hunt is also scheduled to play the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 6.

Kip Moore, Ernest, Travis Denning and Brandi Cyrus will open the show.

For more canceled, postponed and rescheduled concert dates, visit our running list here.

