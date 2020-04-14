Band will reschedule dates in 2021

English prog-rockers King Crimson have delayed their upcoming tour by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the group called the decision to bump their tour — including a planned June 26 performance at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre — "difficult but inevitable."

Robert Fripp, fifth from left, with King Crimson. (Photo: Scarlet Page)

"Although it is possible that some venues in the US and Canada may open again in time for shows this June and July, there seems little possibility that the threat from Coronavirus will have completely faded – and we have no desire to risk the health of the band, the crew or the audience," the statement read. "No-one should have to decide between a concert and a threat to their health."

The band plans to confirm rescheduled dates in 2021 in the coming weeks. Fans have the options of refunds or hanging on to tickets for the makeup dates, according to the band's statement.

The King Crimson touring lineup features original guitarist Robert Fripp alongside Tony Levin (bass), Mel Collins (saxophone, flute), Jakko Jakszyk (singer, guitar), Gavin Harrison (drums), Pat Mastelotto (drums), and Jeremy Stacey (drums, keyboard). The tour was set to feature songs from the band's 50-year history. "With 7 players on stage we can cover it all," the group said in an initial concert announcement.

The Zappa Band was set to open the shows, and is scheduled to join on next year's rescheduled dates.

