Detroit band Duende (Scott Sanford, left, Joel McCune, Laura Willem and Jeffery Howitt) will release a double album for free at noon Saturday on their Bandcamp page. (Photo: Duende)

Name: Duende

Line up: Jeffery Howitt, vocals, guitar and theremin; "Jelly Roll" Joel McCune, guitars, harmonica and vocals; Scott Sanford, bass; Laura "the Boom" Willem, drums.

Sound: Roots-y rock with some psychedelia and rusty Americana.

Next: Regulars on stages and in the audience at music venues across Metro Detroit, the member of Duende are hosting a virtual, double album release this Saturday, which was supposed to originally be Record Store Day. At noon Saturday the band will release "X" and "How the Way Out Was Won." Two two albums are a collection of previously unreleased material that were recorded a few years ago. The band calls the albums "not so much an anthology but a glance at our catalog, going back over a decade." Download the music for free starting noon Saturday (and check out several other recordings) at duendetroit.bandcamp.com.

