Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon of the rock band Journey posted moving Facebook messages to Henry Ford Hospital staffers Friday after learning they are discharging patients to the group's 1981 hit "Don't Stop Believin'."

The rock anthem is among songs of hope played during tear-jerking celebrations at Metro Detroit hospitals for patients prevailing over the coronavirus, serving as an inspiration for health care workers who are working to save lives while risking their own.

Cain said his message was to "pass on my thanks to all the doctors, nurses and medical workers at the Henry Ford medical center as well as to all the patients dealing with COVID-19."

"Faith is everything, particularly in the unprecedented times that we're in," Cain said. "We're deeply touched by the emotional videos of patients being released while the hospital plays and sings our song, 'Don't Stop Believin.'"

Cain said the song was always intended to encourage, inspire and empower people. And to give them hope.

"In one of the deadliest crises the world has ever known, we continue to wish the very best, and may God bless you all."

Based in Detroit, the eight-hospital Henry Ford Health System reported it was treating 567 patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

They've discharged 1,395 COVID-19 patients in the past 30 days, according to a press release from the health system.

Schon posted a video of himself in a studio surrounded by guitars, with one in his lap.

"We would like to give our thanks to all the doctors, nurses, first responders and all the medical workers at the Henry Ford health services in Detroit — as well as all the patients and their families with COVID-19 throughout the world," he said.

"We are very grateful for the tremendous success of our song, but this is the best use of it ever and truly defines the hope and faith we have for all," Schon said.

"May God bless you all."

