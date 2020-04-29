A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Young Ra

Sound: Hip hop

Rapper Young Ra (Photo: Courtesy of Young Ra)

Recently: This up-and-coming rapper released his newest project "The Bodie Broadus Story," on the Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music, last month. The album features a guest appearance by Royce Da 5' 9" and another Detroit rapper Sada Baby. Young Ra's track "Level Up" is in rotation on the Shade 45 channel on SiriusXM radio. He's also getting spun on WJLB-FM in Detroit.

Social: The Ypsilanti-born artist is gaining a strong following online, with 34,000 Instagram followers. The music video for his song "Getting This Money" has been viewed on YouTube more than 50,000 times since uploaded last summer.

Melody Baetens

