Hear ragtime, show tunes, light classical and jazz music this Friday during a free, livestreamed concert from pianist Aaron Diehl.

Jazz pianist and composer Aaron Diehl. (Photo: Maria Jarzyna)

Performing live from his studio in Brooklyn, New York, the Mack Avenue Records artist's concert is co-presented by the University of Chicago Presents and the Des Moines Civic Music Association, and hosted locally by the Chamber Music Society of Detroit's website, chambermusicdetroit.org/aaron-diehl.

“We had an opportunity yesterday to preview the setting Aaron has selected for the concert," said CMSD president Steve Wogaman earlier this week. "It has the wonderful warm intimacy of a piano bar and one feels that one is sitting next to him on the piano bench. It’s an extraordinary opportunity and a thrill to witness an artist of his stature that close up."

Diehl, 34, is a classically trained pianist and composer who has collaborated with jazz greats Wynton Marsalis and Benny Golson. He's released music with Detroit's own Mack Avenue Records since 2013, including 2020's "The Vagabond."

For Friday's 8 p.m. concert, Diehl will play "Charleston Rag" from Eubie Blake, "African Ripples" from Thomas "Fats" Waller," "Solace, A Mexican Serenade" from Scott Joplin, George Gershwin's "'S Wonderful" and other arrangements.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/04/29/mack-avenue-jazz-artist-aaron-diehl-livestream-concert-friday/3044207001/