Rage Against the Machine will postpone the two summer concerts scheduled for Little Caesars Arena as part of their worldwide tour.

The July 13 and 15 performances are postponed to July 26 and 27, 2021. Tickets will be honored on the rescheduled dates.

Those who wish to get a refund have 30 days to request one at the point of purchase. Fans who bought tickets in person at the Fox Theatre or Little Caesars Arena box offices can get a refund within 30 days of the box offices reopening once Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order is lifted.

"Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans," reads a statement from the band. "During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, ANYONE who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase. We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you."

The shows were set to be the band's first area dates since a November 1999 appearance at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

