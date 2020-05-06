Local rock band Eva Under Fire performs Saturday as part of the Lighthouse Live streaming fundraiser. (Photo: Courtesy of Eva Under Fire)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Eva Under Fire

Lineup: Amanda Lyberg, vocals; Rob Ryberg, guitar; Chris Slapnik, guitar and vocals; Edward Joseph, bass; Corey Newsom, drums.

Sound: Driving, modern hard rock with a nod to the glamour of 1980s hair bands and '90s alt-metal aggressiveness.

Next: Recently the band learned their debut studio album will come out this fall on Better Noise Music. During the pandemic, Eva Under Fire has been keeping up its chops by performing acoustically Wednesday evenings via Facebook live.

This Saturday they'll be part of an hours-long, fundraising live stream event called Lighthouse Live. Detroit artists big and small will give live and pre-recorded performances 2 p.m-2 a.m. Saturday at lighthousemi.org/live. Eva Under Fire is scheduled for a 15-minute set around 9 p.m. Some of the famous folk booked to appear on the fundraiser's live stream — which will support homeless children, families and individuals in Southwest Michigan — include Lily Tomlin, Alice Cooper, David Winans, Jeff Gutt and Suzi Quatro.

Melody Baetens

